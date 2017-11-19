MNANGAGWA LATEST:SADC REFUSES To Endorse “Coup” As Mugabe Digs In

MUGABE FIRED, MNANGAGWA INSTALLED PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA NEXT T… MUGABE FIRED, MNANGAGWA INSTALLED PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA NEXT TO GO Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, November 19, 2017

Terrence Mawawa | Sources close to negotiations to end a stalemate regarding President Robert Mugabe’s future have said that SADC will not recognise the new Zanu PF leadership which has been born out of what the region claims is a “coup” that has taken place in Zimbabwe.

The sources further told ZimEye Mugabe will buy time and continue insisting on the constitutional route, with reports that the legality and procedure of the ongoing special Zanu PF central committee meeting will be challenged. All of Mugabe’s allies are either in hiding or have been arrested, with one the only remaining voices being his nephew Patrick Zhuwao who has already indicated his uncle is not bowing down soon.

Mugabe has been replaced in Zanu PF by his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa he publicly humiliated and fired weeks ago. Mnangagwa is apparently still holed up at Manyame airbase. Mugabe according to the source still has options that will allow him a ‘dignified’ exit from power.

The disgraced former liberation war icon Mugabe, is a stubborn and arrogant character, according to BBC.

Despite the fact that the ruling party has recalled him, Mugabe is unlikely to bow down to mounting pressure, according to BBC.

The Central Committee, sitting for the first time without Mugabe, has resolved to recall the veteran ruler arguing he has totally lost gcontrol of the party.

The chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, Chris Mutsvangwa, has said Mugabe has been officially recalled.

“Mr Mugabe has been recalled by the ruling party, Zanu PF but technically, he remains the President of the country at least for now.

Mugabe is hoping that the situation will degenerate into chaos so that SADC and AU will intervene,” reported BBC.

Mugabe who has been in power since 1980 made the worst blunder in his political career when he sacked his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.