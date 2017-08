ZimEye is receiving reports that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has been in a South African hospital has been discharged and is working on an out of settlement deal on behalf of First Lady Grace Mugabe. Mugabe is still to appear in court. Activist Silvanos Mudzvova tells ZimEye when it comes to crisis Zanu PF unites. What are your views?  Join ZimEye LIVE NOW

BREAKING NEWS- GRACE MUGABE INSIDE POLICE STATION GRACE MUGABE POLICE CASE, COURT DAY Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, August 15, 2017