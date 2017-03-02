Mnangagwa Loses Presidency (acting)

Mugabe breaks baton protocol

Vice President Emmerson Mnangawga yesterday lost the Acting Presidency to his counterpart Phelekezela Mphoko at a time when Mnangagwa was the right person on the rotational swap.

Eyebrows were raised when President Robert Mugabe skipped Mnangagwa preferring Mphoko who takes over as state boss for the second time running following Mugabe’s breaking of the baton protocol.

Mugabe’s unannounced medical trip to Singapore.

Mugabe left Zimbabwe unannounced to Singapore for medicals. His spokesman George Charamba however claimed the trip was planned saying these were scheduled medical checkups. The President’s declared itinerary however had no such listing prior to yesterday.

Analysts speculated on why the ailing 93 year old chose to jump his aide of 40 years running, Emmerson Mnangagwa, the latter who Mugabe is under pressure from war veterans to handover power to. This month marks 7 months after Mugabe was ordered to resign and handover to Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa cannot be trusted

But Mphoko has told Robert Mugabe that Mnangagwa cannot be trusted.



Mnangagwa must be stopped, Mphoko says. Mphoko warned that once Mugabe closes his eyes there is no more trust in Zimbabwe.

Speaking in December last year in an announcement which the Mnangagwa controlled state broadcaster ZBC attempted to twist and muzzle, Mphoko openly backed the Dick Mafios Declaration which seeks to dislodge Mnangagwa through a stripping of President Mugabe’s powers of appointment, the powers upon which Mnangagwa’s future hangs.

His words were also trumpeted by Professor Jonathan Moyo who added saying in writing: “Anyone who aspires for higher office must seek the people’s mandate via elections & not idiotically treat an appointment as an anointment.

“What is idiotic? Entitlement based succession is what is idiotic. President Mugabe was elected & not anointed. His term of office is live.

“Driven by their sense of entitlement, power hungry successionists & their clueless media mouthpieces are fatally allergic to elections. Sad!”

Mphoko and Moyo are Ndebeles whose tribe was brutalised by Mnangagwa during the early 1980s. Mphoko now sides with the First Lady Grace Mugabe’s G40 faction which stands to lose all once President Mugabe shuts his eyes out for eternity.

Speaking for the first time, Mphoko said there will be horror, sorrow – no trust at all in Zimbabwe after President Robert Mugabe’s death. He pointed out that Mugabe is the pivot of trust holding the nation together. – ZimEye

