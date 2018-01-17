Mnangagwa Lunch Date With Mozambican Counterpart And 2 Former Presidents

Ray Nkosi | President Emmerson Mnangagwa is currently in Mozambique where he has just had lunch with his counterpart President Filipe Nyusi.

Mnangagwa took to Twitter to marvel at how he has had lunch with former presidents Joaquim Chissano and Armando Guebuza who were also present.

 

