Mnangagwa Lures Botswana Investors  

By Langaton Ncube|President Mnangagwa is in Botswana where he is expected to address Zimbabweans leaving in that country as well as luring that country’s business people to come and invest in Zimbabwe.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant General Sibusisio Moyo (Retired) confirmed President Mnangagwa’s Botswana meetings to the state media.

“We are expecting the Head of State to come in for the State Visit. He is also going to address a business Conference with Zimbabweans living here as well as Botswana businesspeople that have interests or might have future interests in our country.”

Minister Moyo said the historic mission to Botswana will catapult relations between the two countries to new heights by restoring the Joint Commission forum for the two neighbours.

“It is what I would call a resuscitation of the Joint Commission between Zimbabwe and Botswana. The last Joint Commission was about seven or so years ago. “The main objective is to reinvigorate the relations particularly the economic cooperation between the two nations.

“This visit will simultaneously enhance the level of cooperation to Bi National Commission so that the Heads of States can be able to focus on economic cooperation.”

Minister Moyo said another delegation of officials from Zimbabwe had been in Botswana since last week, laying the groundwork for the signing of bilateral agreements.