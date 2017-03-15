Mnangagwa Man Assassinated, Police Reveal | BREAKING NEWS

By Staff Reporter | A high profile Emmerson Mnangagwa man and war veteran, Nathaniel Mhiripiri who has been found dead, was assassinated, police have revealed.

Although full investigations were underway, Police and intelligence officers have revealed Mhiripiri was murdered in cold blood. The top Rusape politician, vocal war veteran and farmer, was found dead at his Abeid Farm 10km along Rusape- Mutare Highway.

The late Mhiripiri can be seen in pictures from the recent ZANU PF conference standing by former Minister Hubert Nyanhongo.

He had been missing for three days after he was accused of siding with Mnangagwa (the Lacoste faction).

Detectives who spoke to the state media present at the scene, said preliminary investigations were pointing to murder.

His decomposing body was found near a stream a few metres from the main road which lead to his farm house. His relatives reported him missing to the police yesterday (Monday) and a search was launched at his farm.

His body was found body lying under a tree in a ‘dried’ pool of blood. His body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem.

Mhiripiri was also Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for Labour and Social Welfare.

EXPOSED: Patience "Tich" Murapata's Dirty Money Scam Posted by ZimEye on Monday, March 13, 2017