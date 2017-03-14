Mnangagwa Man Found Dead | BREAKING NEWS

By Staff Reporter | A top Emmerson Mnangagwa man, Nathaniel Mhiripiri has been found dead.

The top Rusape politician, vocal war veteran and farmer, was found dead at his Abeid Farm 10km along Rusape- Mutare Highway.

He had been missing for three days after he was found siding with Mnangagwa (the Lacoste faction).

The cause of his death was yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

Detectives who spoke to the state media present at the scene said preliminary investigations were pointing to murder.

His decomposing body was found near a stream a few metres from the main road which lead to his farm house. His relatives reported him missing to the police yesterday (Monday) and a search was launched at his farm.

His body was found body lying under a tree in a ‘dried’ pool of blood. His body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem.

Mhiripiri was also Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for Labour and Social Welfare.

