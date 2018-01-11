Mnangagwa Meets Chiefs Tommorrow

By Farai D Hove| President Emmerson Mnangagwa meeting the nation’s 282 chiefs on Saturday.

The meeting is slated for the President’s traditional stronghold city, Gweru.

The meeting comes 3 months after arguments erupted between ZANU PF’s main factions, G40 and Lacoste over giving the chiefs brand new cars. It was not clear at the time of writing if Mnangagwa is going to grant the request.

President’s spokesman George Charamba last week said, “as part of his ongoing programme to connect and acquaint himself with the thinking of different echelons, interests and players of our nation, His Excellency the President, Cde Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, is scheduled to hold a day-long indaba with the country’s 282 chiefs in Gweru on Friday 12th January 2018.

“The President is expected to take advantage of the meeting to get the views and expectations of different communities on Government’s performance and services, while also briefing our traditional leaders on the vision, programmes and expectations of his new Administration as these relate to rural areas where the majority of Zimbabweans live.

“Government’s emphasis on an agricultural-led economic recovery makes national traditional leaders key players in mobilising and orchestrating national development through community involvement and empowerment, and within the framework of progressive national value system.”