Mnangagwa Misses Top Ally Mahofa’s Funeral

Staff Reporter |Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has missed the funeral of his top ally in the Masvingo province, Shuvai Ben Mahofa who was laid to rest today at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

President Robert Mugabe was also missing at the burial.

The programme went on without the usual trailblazing key note address by the President which normally takes the country on a long history of the liberation struggle and attack of current opposition parties.

The burial presided over by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko visibly lacked the normal flare of all other burials at the National Shrine when Mugabe and his entourage are present.

The rather small crowd obviously as a result of massive factional fights in the ruling ZANU PF also did not give the late Mahofa the huge send off that was expected of a person who spend much of her life fighting for the party in the volatile Masvingo province.

Addressing the mourners in a prepared speech which lasted about half an hour, Mphoko narrated a history of how Mahofa collaborated in the armed struggle.

The Vice President who clearly lacked confidence in addressing the mourners who openly defied him prior the burial tried hard to make Mahofa be accepted as a liberation war fighter.

“Mahofa became a war collaborator in the 1970s in Masvingo. Being a war collaborator demanded as much courage, bravery, discipline, and vision as a trained guerilla combatant,” said Mphoko.

“She worked in cahoots with the late Dr Simon Muzenda to ensure that medical provision, clothes, food and other accessories were received in the war front.”

“I am told that in turn, comrades trained her how to handle an array of weapons as she was responsible for coordinating the carriage of weapons,”

A cluster of unruly elements of the party booed the Vice President as he was invited to deliver his written speech by Programme Director, Home Affairs Minister, Ignatious Chombo.

Chombo had to plead with the group to behave and allow the Vice President to deliver his address.

Mahofa becomes the ninth heroine to be buried at the National Shrine. Amongst those are the country’s first First Lady Sally Mugabe, former Vice President Joshua Nkomo’s wife Joanna Nkomo and President Robert Mugabe’s sister Sabina Mugabe.