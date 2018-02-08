Mnangagwa Mocks G40 For Forming New Party

By Farai D Hove| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has mocked the ZANU PF G40 faction for starting a new party.

Speaking in Guruve, a highly animated Mnangagwa took twists and turns while screaming in preacherman style to berate the G40 as well as other opposition parties who are heading to South Africa for a seminar.

The exiled G40 faction who consist over 50 ZANU PF officials have announced that they have formed their own party titled The New Patriotic Front under which they have lobbied the African Union and SADC against Mnangagwa.

Speaking of them yesterday, Mnangagwa said those that form their own parties after being expelled from Zanu-PF are misguided and lost individuals. Mnangagwa said:

“Kungotarira chete kuti kuwanda kwamakaita uku uri musangano weZanu-PF kana kune umwe hake angave murume, angave mukadzi, angave murefu, angave mupfupi angarota kuita umwe musangano kukwikwidza Zanu-PF ngaabike doro kuti ko mudzimu wekwangu mandirashireiko kuti ndiite zvakadai? (You are here in your numbers because of Zanu-PF and if there is anyone who dreams of forming another party to contest against Zanu-PF let the brew some beer to appease their ancestors and ask why they have been forsaken).

“Kuti nyika nevanhu vayo naJehova vachienda uku ini ndoenda kwavanobva? Ndiko kurashika. Kana kune vamwe vane mweya iwoyo ibva wangoti mweya waLegion tama pandiri ndifambewo nevamwe. (The country is going in a new direction but you insist in going where we have come from. That is being lost, If there are those with that spirit command it out and say “Legion’s spirit let me walk with the nation”).”