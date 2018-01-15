Mnangagwa Moots Local Courts To Deal With Corruption Cases

The judiciary has scaled up its anti-graft drive with a raft of measures that will see the setting up and operationalisation of special courts to expeditiously deal with corruption-related matters, the Chief Justice has said. The courts should be established in all provinces but the first two—one in Harare and another in Bulawayo—should open their doors to the public by March this year.

Officially opening the 2018 Legal Year in Harare today, Chief Justice Malaba said the Judicial Service Commission was also fighting corruption internally through a Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee (JEAC), which deals with ethical and integrity issues within the Commission. The judiciary boss said JSC’s efforts complement President Mnangagwa’s fight again the scourge.state media