MNANGAGWA MUST BE ARRESTED: Mandi Chimene

Manicaland Provincial Minister Mandi Chimene has attacked Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying he must be arrested for treason.

Mandi Chimene told the local Daily News saying Mnangagwa should be arrested for allegedly inciting Godfrey Tsenengamu to engage in acts of treason.

Said Chimene: “Both Tsenengamu and those who are sending him are guilty of seeking to subvert a constitutionally-elected government and should therefore be arrested in line with the dictates of the country’s laws. The boy (Tsenengamu) is too young to have said what he said, and I am convinced that there is a powerful force behind him.

“Alternatively, I would suggest that since he (Tsenengamu) mentioned that he wants the VP to become president, but Mnangagwa himself has not said so, the VP should make a police report to say so and so is abusing my name and to say he (Tsenengamu) has committed a serious crime of treason in my name and so he should be arrested.

“That way we can be convinced that he (Mnangagwa) is not involved because as a former minister of State security, he knows very well what subversion means, and I know what it means having been a CIO myself when Mnangagwa was my minister. He cannot continue to allow people to use his name as a mop, and as war veterans we are saying that small boy Tsenengamu alone has no guts to say what he said, and we will not tolerate that.”