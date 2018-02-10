Mnangagwa Must Let Mugabe Explain Why He Is Not In Power After Getting The People’s Mandate

Patrick Zhuwao | The worst part for Emmerson Mnangagwa was the fact that the people of Mashonaland Central want President Mugabe, himself, to explain to them the circumstances that leaves him out of the power that they gave to him. They observe that when President Mugabe’s campaign rallies were started in 2013, their senior leadership from Mashonaland Central was there with him. Mashonaland Central is not happy that Emmerson is coming to them without President Mugabe and the senior leadership from their province. They see Emmerson as a robber, zigororo chairo.

For the ZBR, Emmerson’s visit to Mashonaland Central has been be very useful in lying bare the true feeling of the people. Emmerson is definitely, without a shadow of a doubt,

unelectable in Mashonaland Central. As Emmerson continues with his visits to various parts

of the country, the ZBR will be waiting to hear the voice of the people in those areas and pass it on to the world. To that end, please feel free to communicate with via me WhatsApp on +263-73-343-6169. Because of the immense number of messages that I receive, I would like to request your indulgence for the anticipated delay in responding.

Iwe neni tine basa. Umsebenzi.lo Umkhulu

Asante Sana