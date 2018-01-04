Mnangagwa Must Re-Admit Mutasa, Gumbo Unconditionally

By Staff Reporter| President Emmerson Mnangagwa must re-admit expelled ZANU PF members Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa unconditionally.

Norton MP and YARD leader, Temba Mliswa said the new Mnangagwa led ZANU PF must write offer letters to the two and others who include Mliswa himself as they were unconstitutionally removed.

“ZANUPF can’t expect elders like Mutasa and Gumbo to write letters seeking readmission, wrote Mliswa yesterday.

He continued saying, “the party should rather write offers as they were unconstitutionally expelled. The exercise has a window period and should be done as a block offer to all with the choice to accept or decline.”

It however remains to be seen if this will happen seeing that President Mnangagwa himself is on video accusing Mutasa of plotting to kill his former boss, Robert Mugabe back in 2014.