Mnangagwa Must Re-Admit Mutasa, Gumbo Unconditionally

Rugare Gumbo

By Staff Reporter| President Emmerson Mnangagwa must re-admit expelled ZANU PF members Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa unconditionally.

Norton MP and YARD leader, Temba Mliswa said the new Mnangagwa led ZANU PF must write offer letters to the two and others who include Mliswa himself as they were unconstitutionally removed.

“ZANUPF can’t expect elders like Mutasa and Gumbo to write letters seeking readmission, wrote Mliswa yesterday.

He continued saying, “the party should rather write offers as they were unconstitutionally expelled. The exercise has a window period and should be done as a block offer to all with the choice to accept or decline.”

It however remains to be seen if this will happen seeing that President Mnangagwa himself is on video accusing Mutasa of plotting to kill his former boss, Robert Mugabe back in 2014.

  • eish

    yes yes yes yes

  • Zunzanyika

    What will happen to Joyce?, I don’t think Munangagwa would like to see the leader of gamatox back in the party?

  • Vico

    Gumbo and Mutasa must just be ordinary cardholders in the villages. Please give chance to the youth. I cant imagine Mutasa coming to line up for a ministerial post again. Kusaguta, hamunyari.

  • Morgan Chibhamu

    Crazy bugger Mliswa