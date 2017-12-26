Mnangagwa Must Walk The Talk, Kudos Kerina Mujati

3

Dear Editor,  I am a 30 year old young woman who enjoys reading ZimEye.com. I love the diversity, interaction and wonderful exchange of ideas, this is what a media house in a new democratic Zimbabwe should operate like.

However, I am sad to say that we are not yet there editor. There is a saying “democracy is like a tokolosh, many talk about it but noone has actually seen it.”

After President Robert Mugabe resigned, we were told all our problems were over, we danced and cheered at the prospect that we are now a free nation, with freedom of speech being essential in our daily interaction with those in power.

Kudos to women like Kerina Mujati who have remained resolute demanding accountability from our new leaders President Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia. These two as Mujati points out have the mammoth task in the next 7 months of proving they are different from the past leaders, they have been exorcised from the Zanu PF culture of intolerance. Is the First Family aware of the bullying, blackmail, threats and abuse meted against those with alternative views, doing so in their names? Indeed there are cyber bully brigades working round the clock who are threatening directly or indirectly those who have alternative views. If women like Kerina are silenced, then we are doomed as a nation.

Mr President must be reminded that it was exactly this culture of fear and intolerance that gave birth to the MDC in the late 90s people were tired and became more bold in challenging the system head on. You have 7 months Mr President to prove to Zimbabweans that they can indeed elect you into office and that their future under your leadership will be safe. Right now your body language speaks a scary language.

But again Mr President increased oppression and silencing of opposition is only a recipe for a serious revolt, learn from other countries in the world. Zimbabweans are watching. Kudos Kerina.

Felicity Chirayo

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • blast

    I second that Felicity, that explains why Martin Luther king junior is liked by many. It’s for standing up against oppression and freedom of speech suppression. The new administration should know that they are not invincible, just as Bob thought he was, it wld be foolish for ED to repeat the same mistake.

  • Tafirenyika

    The tragedy of our people is this illusion that perennial attacks on our leadership amounts to holding it to account. Instead, it is imperative to contribute ideas that can rebuild our lovely country. Unfortunately, our so-called political and human rights activists are only intent on competing for evaporating donor funds. This is what dents these people’s credibility, if they have any.

  • sarah Mahoka

    What gives you the moral right to attack a one month old govt? You are full of hatred and self importance that shows itself as a desired people representation when all you are is another indoctrinated self righteous bent on indoctrinating others