Mnangagwa Must Walk The Talk, Kudos Kerina Mujati

Dear Editor, I am a 30 year old young woman who enjoys reading ZimEye.com. I love the diversity, interaction and wonderful exchange of ideas, this is what a media house in a new democratic Zimbabwe should operate like.

However, I am sad to say that we are not yet there editor. There is a saying “democracy is like a tokolosh, many talk about it but noone has actually seen it.”

After President Robert Mugabe resigned, we were told all our problems were over, we danced and cheered at the prospect that we are now a free nation, with freedom of speech being essential in our daily interaction with those in power.

Kudos to women like Kerina Mujati who have remained resolute demanding accountability from our new leaders President Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia. These two as Mujati points out have the mammoth task in the next 7 months of proving they are different from the past leaders, they have been exorcised from the Zanu PF culture of intolerance. Is the First Family aware of the bullying, blackmail, threats and abuse meted against those with alternative views, doing so in their names? Indeed there are cyber bully brigades working round the clock who are threatening directly or indirectly those who have alternative views. If women like Kerina are silenced, then we are doomed as a nation.

Mr President must be reminded that it was exactly this culture of fear and intolerance that gave birth to the MDC in the late 90s people were tired and became more bold in challenging the system head on. You have 7 months Mr President to prove to Zimbabweans that they can indeed elect you into office and that their future under your leadership will be safe. Right now your body language speaks a scary language.

But again Mr President increased oppression and silencing of opposition is only a recipe for a serious revolt, learn from other countries in the world. Zimbabweans are watching. Kudos Kerina.

Felicity Chirayo