MNANGAGWA NEPHEW: Why Mugabe Is Under Arrest, Everything Okay And Zuma Stay Out Of Zimbabwe

Staff Reporter| “The confinement of (Robert) Mugabe by the military is a precautionary move to protect the president from any danger,” former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew Temba Mliswa says.

Writing in on Thursday morning, he said Zimbabweans will not revenge on Mugabe, people just want a way forward.

“That man has caused severe suffering to the people of Zimbabwe; good thing Zimbabweans have no feeling of retribution.”

Mliswa also said Jacob Zuma must stay out of Zimbabwe because the situation is under control.

“The situation is under control; SADC must stay out,” he said.