MNANGAGWA NEPHEW: Why Mugabe Is Under Arrest, Everything Okay And Zuma Stay Out Of Zimbabwe

3

Staff Reporter| “The confinement of (Robert) Mugabe by the military is a precautionary move to protect the president from any danger,”  former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew Temba Mliswa says.

Writing in on Thursday morning, he said Zimbabweans will not revenge on Mugabe, people just want a way forward.

“That man has caused severe suffering to the people of Zimbabwe; good thing Zimbabweans have no feeling of retribution.”

Mliswa speaking with Conservative Member of the EU Parliament for the East of England – FILE [ZimEye pictrure]
Mliswa also said Jacob Zuma must stay out of Zimbabwe because the situation is under control.

“The situation is under control; SADC must stay out,” he said.

  • DK

    Fuck you Mliswa we need SADC to conduct free and fair elections so that you wont refuse to hand over power to opposition as you did in 2008, who caused su8ffering is this same army which denied the people’s voice, mind you we still need our 15 billion

  • Tibvirwe

    Zuma and SADC must watch on the sidelines until we invite them in

  • BARAMANZA

    We do not need SADC at the moment the situation is very peaceful. We are enjoying our peace here.SADC stay away from Zimbabwe. We are able to solve our own internal problems. It is business as usual here in Zimbabwe. Those who knew have cases to answer are trying to sneak out of the country.