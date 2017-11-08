Mnangagwa “Now In South Africa”, Declares War Against Mugabe

By Staff Reporter|The fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is said to have skipped the Limpopo river to South Africa.

Mnangawa was on Tuesday blocked by the police at Forbes boarder post in Mutare, who tried to gun him down after he had resisted to be stopped.

He was trying to cross to Mozambique.

The police fired warning shots to stop Mnangagwa who took advantage of the skirmishes and fled back into Zimbabwe.

The police said they had been given an order to block the former Vice President.

Mnangagwa, who is believed to be now in South Africa, where he got into under unclear circumstances on Wednesday,issued a statement declaring war against his former boss.

MORE TO FOLLOW……