Mnangagwa Off To China For Investment Deals

By Langton Ncube| Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been invited by the Chinese head of state Xi Jinping to visit his country and engage in new investment deals.

Mnangagwa’s visit to the Asian country whose dates have not yet been disclosed was announced by the Energy minister Simon Khaya Moyo on Wednesday.

“China was the first county to send a special envoy to congratulate Cde Mnangagwa. Carrying a letter from President Xi, the envoy invited President Mnangagwa to visit China and President Mnangagwa said he will go to China as his first visit out of Africa and we are expecting the two leaders to map out a blueprint for development of our two countries,”SK Moyo told the state media.