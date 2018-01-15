Mnangagwa On Offensive SADC Legitimacy Tour

By Langton Ncube|President Emmerson Mnangagwa has embarked on an offensive regional legitimacy search tour.

Mnangagwa was assisted by the military to take over power from Robert Mugabe in November last year.

Soon after his inauguration Mnangagwa started his first stopover in South Africa where he met with President Jacob Zuma and ANC leader Cde Cyril Ramaphosa, and on Friday he was in Luanda, Angola on a similar mission.

In Angola, he met President Joao Lourenco, who also chairs the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

This week Mnangagwa continued with his self introduction meetings where he is travelling to Namibia to meet President Hage Geingob.

Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba confirmed to the state media that Mnangagwa was on travelling Nambia as part of his Sadc tour.

“Firstly, this is a courtesy call and the second objective is to appraise leaders in the region on the very stable situation that is reigning in Zimbabwe and together with that the preparations that are underway towards the 2018 harmonised elections, which must be free, fair and credible,” said Mr Charamba.

“The third objective is to explain policies of the new era and what opportunities are there for joint venture projects, cross-border investment and skills sharing that can take place between our countries to promote value addition in Sadc as well as skills sharing. This is consistent with the resolution made by Sadc during an Extraordinary Summit held in Harare during the chairmanship of former President (Mugabe).

“Specifically, with reference to Namibia, we have a contingent of Zimbabwean engineering experts and veterinary experts, who were seconded on request by the Namibian Government. Already that relationship has been developed and what we need to do now is to consolidate it. But all of it is predicated on an extraordinary gesture by the Namibians when we saw the sitting President (Hage Geingob) coming in the company of his two predecessors (Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba) to witness the inauguration of President Mnangagwa. It’s a turn, which more than deserves reciprocation because essentially what Namibia through that gesture did was to demonstrate the deep affinitive between our peoples and our leaderships.

“Really, that is something that left a very strong impression on the President as it underlined the unbreakable affinitive that joins our peoples. The same gesture was echoed by the Zambian leadership, which sent its own triumvirate as well — founding President (Kenneth Kaunda), the surviving predecessor President (Rupiah Banda) and the sitting President (Edgar Lungu).”