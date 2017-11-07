Mnangagwa Ouster –CODE Says Ignore And Press For Reforms

By Staff Reporter|The Coalition of Democrats (CODE) said the dismissal of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from government was a Zanu PF ploy to divert the nation from pushing for economic and electoral reforms.

Mnangagwa was fired from government by President Mugabe yesterday for “disobeying” him.

The former Vice President’s dismissal was instigated by President Mugabe’s wife Grace, who accused Mnangagwa of disrespecting her.

In a statement, Tuesday, CODE chairperson, Barbara Nyagomo, said Zimbabweans should ignore the ongoing Zanu PF internal fights and rather pressurize President Mugabe to mend the ailing economy.

CODE comprise Zapu of Dumiso Dabengwa,Simba Makoni’s Mavambo, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) which is led by Elton Mangoma, Barbara Nyagomo’s Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ), African Democratic Party (ADP) of Marceline Chikasha, and ZimFirst .

Below is the full CODE statement written by Nyagomo, Tuesday.

The dismissal of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirms what we have always been saying that President Robert Mugabe uses divide and rule tactics.As CODE we also want to remind Zimbabweans not to be blind folded by these Zanu PF squabbles which they have been using to hide from addressing national issues.

Instead of diverting the nation from his their economic genocidal policies Mugabe should tell Zimbabweans where the 2.2 million jobs he promised us in 2013 are. The $15 billion Diamond revenue which he said disappeared has to be accounted for by him as the Chief Executive of the Republic. He must tell us his campaign message for 2018 which we all know that he does not have and will come from the firing of his lieutenants accusing everyone as always of causing this economic demise.Instead of firing his senior people in the instigation of his wife Grace,Mugabe and his team must give the people of Zimbabwe a break. Zimbabwe does not need these jokes which Mugabe continues to play .It needs a new narrative of political players who can take it forward through formulating and implementing people oriented policies which attract investment.

Barbara Nyagomo

CODE chairperson