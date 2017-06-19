MNANGAGWA OUT: “Druggie” Chimene Blows More Fire

The ferocious war between First Lady Grace Mugabe’s close ally Mandi Chimene and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been revived, with the former openly calling for Mnangagwa’s ouster.

Chimene months ago made headlines after she publicly humiliated Mnangagwa accusing him of being the mastermind behind the war veterans’ calls for President Mugabe to step down. She mutilated Mnangagwa in front of the cameras as Mugabe watched saying he (Mnanngagwa) is the core problem in ZANU PF.

Mnangagwa would soon hit back calling Chimene “a barking dog.”

Chimene is now back again using President Mugabe’s visit to Mutare last Friday, to urge the Zanu PF party boss to crack the whip and fire Mnangagwa.

“Divisions are starting from the front there. We spoke about Mai Mujuru (Joice, former Vice President and National People’s Party leader) publicly and she is gone and if there is anyone who thinks that his time has come, he should also go. Some of you think I have taken weed, do I look like someone who took weed today?” she asked.

“We end up seeing crocodile smiles because of the divisions,” Chimene said. Mnangagwa is nicknamed “Ngwena” (crocodile) by his adversaries in Zanu PF.

Chimene also accused ministers in the province of looting large tracts of land.

“Our children are worried where our party is going. I always speak the truth and I will continue to speak the truth. If it means going down with you, we will fall together Cde President,” she said.

“Ministers are grabbing land and they are failing to use the land. War veterans are crying foul because they do not have land.”

The Provincial Affairs minister singled out Nyanga North lawmaker Hubert Nyanhongo.

“There are MPs who are failing to deliver their duties. I am holding rice for a certain MP who is failing to give it to people in his constituency. The MP is from Nyanga North, Nyanhongo. He was arrested after he was found in possession of a pangolin. I asked him how about if you are bitten with a snake,” Chimene said. – Newsday