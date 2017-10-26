MNANGAGWA OUT: Grace Mugabe’s Mega Spiritual Fest

First Lady Grace Mugabe recently gave Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa the option to quit from the ruling Zanu PF party, a statement which was soon followed by calls for a special Zanu PF Congress many believe will seal Mugabe’s deputy’s fate.

As the countdown to the conference begins there is lobbying and jostling for positions in Zanu PF with latest reports that Mugabe’s wife has taken another spiritual route into the apostolic sect.

The local Newsday reports that Mugabe’s interface rally with members of various apostolic sects has been set for next Sunday, November 5 at Rufaro Stadium, Harare.

Zanu PF Harare provincial political commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe yesterday said Grace had agreed to address the vapostori next Sunday.

“We met representatives of the various churches to prepare for the meeting with the First Lady. The churches have requested to meet amai and that she be guest of honour at the interface rally,” he said.

“The interface rally will be held on November 5 at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare. It will be a big event and we have dubbed it Super Sunday. We want as many churches as possible to attend and hope the number to go above 100 000. The churches requested to meet amai and, as a party, we will take advantage of the interface to mobilise for the party. Members will be drawn from mainly Zion and Apostolic churches.”

Mashayamombe said the November 5 interface rally would be different from other Grace rally organised by the newly-formed Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches’ Council led by former Zanu PF central committee member, Jimayi Muduvuri, also slated for sometime next month at Zimbabwe Grounds, Highfield.

Zanu PF is targeting over five million voters in next year’s general elections, with the majority fished from churches, its traditional hunting ground.- Newsday