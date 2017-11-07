Mnangagwa Out, What Next For Charamba?

By Nathaniel. Cde Nathaniel | During the public announcement of E.Ds firing, a state of suspense hung in the air. No questions were allowed at the press briefing. However, question marks were clearly evident on George Charamba’s perplexed face. Ambiguity and horror could be observed in his demeanour. The mans bulging eyes reflected a deep seated insecurity! The artificer appeared outwitted and bamboozled. Poor George!

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo i reads a press statement on the expulsion of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from Government in Harare yesterday. He is flanked by his permanent secretary, Mr George Charamba (right), and Director Media Services Retired Major Anywhere Mutambudzi.- Picture by John ManzongoCould George Charamba’s proverbial wall be inscribed as follows,

“…The discharge of his duties has become inconsistent with his official responsibilities… (George) has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability”

After all, Charamba was clearly warned by the first lady,

“YOU CAN NOT SEPARATE THE PRESIDENT AND HIS WIFE. HAZVIKWANISIKE!”

Is the writing on the wall for George Charamba?

If stalwarts like the former vice presidents, Mujuru and E.D could be sacked at the instigation of the first lady, who then in Zanu Pf is feeling secure ?

At least one person (@ProfJNMoyo) seems to be in a jovial mood. This happy tweet lit up his wall,

“A very good morning to you all. Have a blessful day!” -10:57 PM – 6 Nov 2017 @ProfJNMoyo-

Also pinned like a badge of honour on the professors wall is the “Statement from Cde SK Moyo, Minister of Information, on the dismissal of Emmerson Mnangagwa as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe! ”

I wonder if @ProfJNMoyo penned E.Ds letter of dismissal. I am sure he would have been pleased to do so. The notion is not beyond reasonable doubt. After all @ProfJNMoyo has been consistently praised by the first lady for his loyalty and reliability, unlike poor George who was publicly humiliated and verbally assaulted by the first lady for being unloyal and deceitful.

The whims of the fist lady seem to be prevailing in the land and George is now aware of this. Perhaps its time to go down on his bended knees and plead mercy at the feet of the first lady. He needs to kiss her feet to make the peace. What else is there for the poor chap to do ?

Now that the first lady has publicly made her intention to succeed her husband known, George must now realise who his boss really is. He needs to start penning praises and flatteries for the first lady, to secure his meal, unless he is willing to face the chopping.