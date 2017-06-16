Mnangagwa “Phased Out” Graphically By Herald

Is Emmerson Mnangagwa now reduced to a mere cabinet minister? – The Herald newspaper which previously campaigned for Mnanagwa being also his mouthpiece, printed out frontpage graphic which pairs Mnangagwa at his previous level as a minister of Defence.

“Sekeramayi vs Mnangagwa” were today photographically flighted by the state media in what appears as a major climb down to accept Sekeramayi as President Mugabe’s replacement while carefully phasing Mnangagwa out in the Mnangagwa’s sudden defeat.

Mnangagwa arrived at Robert Mugabe’s rally with Defense Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, the man set to challenge him for the top job.

Mnangagwa who years before was touted as most likely to succeed President Robert Mugabe, suffered a major blow recently after his enemies upset the apple cart by bringing Sekeramayi’s name forward as another potential successor.

Mugabe hinted at his involvement in the sudden emergence of Sekeramayi after he at the last youth rally in Marondera said of Sekeramayi’s homeland, “when the sun sets, it shall rise from Mashonaland East; do you hear me?” Sekeramayi is from Mashonaland East with a new campaign within Zanu PF tagged ‘Look East’ for Mugabe’s successor.

Mugabe is this afternoon addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare during the second leg of the Presidential Youth Interface Rallies launched in Mashonaland East province on June 2 at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, the state media reports.