Mnangagwa Plots To Bar Moyo From Politburo Meetings

The factional fights in the ruling Zanu PF get more nasty, with Prof. Jonathan Moyo in the letter below exposes some of the shenanigans that have been taking place behind the scenes, by the Emmerson Mnangagwa led faction to among many moves, bar him from attending Politburo meetings.

PRESS STATEMENT

My attention has been drawn to a media statement by successionist elements in the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), first reported by ZBC News on Saturday evening, 30 January, 2016 and subsequently carried by NewsDay and the Daily News on Monday 1 February, 2016.

The Statement declares support for scurrilous and unprecedented political attacks on Cabinet Ministers, including myself, who are also Politburo members by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services, George Charamba. In particular, the statement threatens to physically bar me from attending the next Politburo meeting and purports to bar me from accessing the 16th Floor of ZANU PF Head Quarters, which 16th floor does not exist except only in their ignorant minds.

Apparently, the said statement was issued after a provincial meeting of ZNLVVVA held on Saturday, 30 January, 2016 at Dzivarasekwa Presidential Barracks which was chaired by John Guta and officiated by ZNLWVA National Chairman, Chris Mutsvangwa and its Secretary General Victor Matemadanda.

It is extraordinary and indeed scary that the Dzivarasekwa Presidential Guard Barracks was used as a venue for a meeting whose purpose was to plot and threaten physical harm against a Cabinet Minister and Politburo member appointed to both offices by His Excellency, the President. This was a gross and unacceptable abuse of a State facility. The fact that this unprecedented abuse of a State Barracks was officiated by Chris Mutsvangwa – a Cabinet Minister and Politburo member – not only raises eyebrows about (what) else was plotted but also clearly demonstrates the extent to which Chris Mutsvangwa has gone rogue in pursuit of not just a factionalist agenda but also a desperate successionist plot.

It should be remembered that ahead of the 2015 ZANU PF’s National People’s Conference, the same Chris Mutsvangwa availed his Ministerial office to a shadowy youth group from which it made violent statements barring Cdes Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and myself from setting foot at the National Heroes Acre. Abusing a Government Ministerial office for that outrageous purpose was bad enough but abusing Dzivarasekwa Presidential Guard Barracks in pursuit of a successionist plot is just going way too far.

For the record, I wish to state that it is false and insulting to His Excellency, the President, to claim that he sent George Charamba to savage his Cabinet Ministers and Politburo Members on public radio with all of primitive insults such as “uneducated fools”; “little men” among other unprintable epithets. Cabinet Ministers and Politburo members are not civil servants but are Presidential appointees with whom His Excellency the President has direct communication as their boss.

In the same vein and for the avoidance of doubt, I reiterate that only a blithering idiot will say or believe that I am working with Joice Mujuru‘s People First project which exists only in the media.

Finally, nobody should make the mistake of thinking for a moment that they can block me from attending a Politburo meeting called and chaired by President Mugabe. That can never happen. Only the President can stop anyone from attending any meeting he convenes or chairs. For anyone else to seek to do that under any pretext whatsoever will be tantamount to usurping the President’s prerogative and authority, something which is not different from a successionist attempt at a coup.

Hon. Prof. Jonathan N Moyo MP

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development

1 February, 2016