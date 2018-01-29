Mnangagwa Plots UK Mass Deportations | Mujati Exposes

Kerina Mujati | Good morning Zimbabwe. Many people left Zimbabwe for the Diaspora in search of what our nation failed to provide to her children. Many left by choice as they could afford whilst many left as they did not have an option. 2000-2002 saw the massive Exodus as Zimbabwean professionals and unskilled workers headed mainly towards UK, Australia, USA,Canada and New Zealand not forgetting the country of our cousins South Africa. Many were hopeful as they were on a new lifespan to search the missing milestones of their adult journey….jobs..better living standards, opportunities that would promote their wellbeing and realising their potential and capabilities.

It was a journey of the unknown as some host used to tell lies and were cruel and abusive. Some fortunate ones had good hosts who set them on a good road to self discovery and prosperity. Many came as Students and some as Asylum Seekers amongst them highly qualified professionals. Zimbabweans around the globe have left their footprints and many footprints are evidenced through their success stories amongst the Zimbabwean Diaspora Community. Many have not been fortunate enough to have the Right to settlement indefinitely in these nations they thought would protect and give them a second chance to life. Such is one side of the pains of being a Migrant and as an Asylum Seekers.

The fortunate ones were given the Right to stay whilst thousands were denied such an opportunity. Zimbabwe has gone through a challenging time economically that the Government and many families relied on the cash remitted by loved ones and families scattered across the globe. As hard as the demanding Diaspora life such as working long hours, Zimbabweans kept their perseverance being the bread winners of those left behind. They sustained many households….paying education and health care. Zimbabwe Diaspora community should be applauded for their efforts Wetherby one had the right to stay or not everyone did what was best within their reach and till today they continue such efforts.

The New Dispensation of the Coup Government will soon turn the tables upside down. Many will be soon be deported back home. One can only wonder why a Government that is failing to cater for its citizens residing in Zimbabwe at this stage would even consider the talk of ALL failed Asylum seekers in UK and those with a criminal record to be processed and be returned home. We all know that at some point we would want to return home when Zimbabwe is doing well.

At the moment it is a fragile and vulnerable nation that is struggling to look after the needs of those residing in it. It is with great sadness that at this premature time, we shall soon be witnessing mass deportations. This is harrowing to those who find themselves under these circumstances. It is not easy to be in a nation for 15plus years hoping that someday you will be a resident and suddenly that dream is wiped off. I hope thone who will be unfortunate should be provided with counselling and financial support so that they will be able to start all over again.

What is Zimbabwe Government promising to offer these Deportees back in Zimbabwe from housing and jobs? In November they celebrated the downfall of Mugabe, now it is time for introspection how prepared they are to go back home. I can only say make hay wHirst the sun shines. ..it is time for operation ma projects back home if you are amongst failed Asylum seekers. Every penny helps. Hope a miracle will delay this process as so far the new Coup Government has not given confidence in regard of Human Rights and political association.

Wish you all the best. I will give an update on the progress hopefully by the weekend. Gushungo dearly missed, he fought for many tof stay despite his people calling him evil zvino ava varipo vanoda mbiri. …vanototi mudzoswe chete knowing they have nothing to offer. Be strong. #cd3sistermwenewazvo#