MNANGAGWA POISON RETURN: Blackout Hits Govt Media, But Why?

State Media Ignores Food poisoned Mnangagwa’s Return.

By Langton Ncube| The Mnangagwa controlled state media has been hit with a blackout over the return of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from South Africa where he had gone for treatment for an alleged food poisoning attack, as ZimEye revealed last week.

Mnangagwa returned home this weekend after he was last week airlifted to South Africa from a President Robert Mugabe rally in Gwanda. The vice President is said to have started vomiting uncontrollably in a case of suspected food poisoning. Doctors would within 24 hours of arriving in South Africa comment saying the VP had recovered having been diagnosed for Gatroentritis, an infection that usually heals up naturally within a week without any medication.

There was another claim that Mnangagwa was found with traces of palladium. Scientists at the National Health Group centre say, “Palladium is all around us, it is used in electronics, dentistry, jewelry, photography and catalytic converters in cars. Metal amalgams often contain palladium which can leach over time from your fillings into your body causing toxicity. ”

There were serious concerns that there had been an assassination attempt on Mnangagwa, such that most ZimEye readers in the nation and around the world were daily bating for breath to hear on Mnangagwa’s health.

But both the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and the Herald totally ignored the story of the return of Mnangagwa on Saturday. Mnangagwa supporter the Information Media and Broadcasting Services secretary, George Charamba, who was recently dressed down by First Lady Grace Mugabe at a Zanu PF rally in Chinhoyi, controls the state media.

While it was not clear why Charamba of all people would ignore mentioning Mnangagwa’s return, many remained with the strong belief that this is because of a determined political attempt to portray Mnangagwa as a victim of Robert Mugabe; a firm boost to Mnangagwa’s popularity, as ZimEye reveals.