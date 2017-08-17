MNANGAGWA POISONED: Deadly Lies And Spin Gone Wrong

Ndaba Nhuku | South African doctors including the Minister Of Health, David Parirenyatwa have ruled out Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s illness as dangerous and rising from poison. Parirenyatwa described the disease as a kids’ infection, gastroenteritis which heals on its own without any treatment.

Emmerson Mnangagwa supporters: this is the problem with stupid propaganda.

Mnangagwa supporters, you always let your man down. You are an excitable and mischievous lot who don’t think ahead, or consider the consequences of your dangerous lies.

Anyone can eat food prior to a gathering and get ill. Other people can get ill from eating the same food that others have eaten without a problem. You ever heard of people being allergic to peanuts, wheat, fish, chicken, milk, etc? That is what you should have thought of before lying to the nation. And worse off, you should have asked Mnangagwa’s family, or the government. Family silence is also a cause for concern because if Mnangagwa was a popular politician, there would have been national pandemonium.

As I said earlier on, Mnangagwa himself never said he had been deliberately poisoned. This was your wish for him to be poison Mnangagwa. Why do you want him dead?

Or you thought he is so popular such that by lying to the nation, there will be an uprising that will topple Mugabe. Were you really imagining Mnangagwa majestically waking up from a hospital Mnangagwa bed and Mnangagwa walking over to State House as our new President because of your lies?

Who really started that Mnangagwa lie? Why?

Sad thing is you turn Mnangagwa into an object of jokes. Lies about your leader do not enhance dignity and respect. That naive excitable so-called Mnangagwa muzukuru who was saying Mnangagwa is in a comma and blah blah had his few moments of lying fame!!! Now he should tell us where he got such information about our beloved Mnangagwa VP being in comma after licking an ice cream he didn’t even touch? Liar! Liar! Liar!

So what will you tell us next to believe about Mnangagwa? Will we have to believe you again should he really be ill? You guys have always painted Mnangagwa badly, as a murderer of fellow Zanu PF leaders’ kids, and a ruthless man. And now you paint him as a weakling who can fake illness so that we think he has been deliberately poisoned for people to rise up against the government to install him to power.

Aren’t you guys a bunch of lying immature people who need Mnangagwa to politically mature? Please stop further damages to Mnangagwa’ s political status.