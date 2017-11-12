Mnangagwa Police Case Finally Opened for ‘Murders Committed’ While In Office

When the former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa personally instructed journalists to attack Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo on corruption grounds last year, he had no comprehension that the same guillotine he is using will be soon turned against his own neck. The finger of justice has suddenly shifted and is now pointed at him for not just corruption but murder.

The Zimbabwe Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has assembled a special unit to investigate crimes allegedly committed by ousted vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa during his long tenure in office.

The unit, led by Assistant Commissioner Crispen Charumbira, includes Superintendent Nyambo Viera (CID Law and Order), Chief Superintendent Nyaradzai Majachani (CID Property Section) and Chief Superintendent Ngena (Law and Order).

The development comes as the former vice president escaped to South Africa amid drama which saw him issuing a threat that he is soon returning to Zimbabwe to remove his former boss Robert Mugabe.

Amid the whole drama and excitement around his name, state prosecutors have also opened a legal probing into his threats in what may eventually turn out to be a case for the worse crime of treason.

The development is likely to see Mnangagwa being deported back to Zimbabwe for trial.

The Independent reports that the case, which they are investigating cases on Mnangagwa, span alleged obstruction of justice, corruption, attempted murder and murder.

By Friday, police had reportedly zeroed in on four cases of alleged murder in which Mnangagwa is implicated.

Police will also open other cases against Mnangagwa in weeks ahead as his woes mount. Some of the specific cases include the alleged murder of a woman linked to the former Vice President, attempted murder of former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation news presenter Godfrey Majonga, looting of Zanu-PF companies and the Kwekwe goldfields deals and associated murders there.

Police interviewed some witnesses in the cases yesterday as they intensified investigations, the Independent report concludes.