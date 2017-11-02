Mnangagwa Ponders On Replacing Mugabe

By Israel Dube| “Masvingo should not be intimidated or made inferior. Let’s do our

things in unity because there is nothing wrong with standing by the

people from one’s home province, so that in the end you are found

alongside your relatives. We are a sovereign province we deserve

respect.”

VP Emmerson Mnangagwa was quoted as saying in Masvingo a few months back.

In 2015 he was quoted while addressing the crowd in the same province.

“Let us enjoy and cherish our heritage as Zimbabweans because we got

this country from God without even asking for it. We are one unitary

country from Zambezi to Limpopo and Chipinge to Plumtree although we

have more tribes and up to 16 official languages,’’ he said while

attacking the M.L.O.leader cde Paul Siwela “Anyone who dreams of

partitioning this country along tribal lines or whatever means is

possessed by Legion (biblical man possessed by many spirits). Zimbabwe

is one country,’’ he added.

Here are two contradicting statements by one biased Shona supremacist

and gukurahundist. Here is public exhibition of intellectual poverty,

double standards, tribalism and Shona superiority complex.

For Matebeles who are demanding the restoration of their state, “they

are demon possessed tribalists and divisionists. But for his

supporters from Masvingo, Mashonaland, their province is sovereign,

“there is nothing wrong with standing by the people from one’s

province”. “Masvingo must not be intimidated, we deserve respect”.

Can you believe it?

Look how he unashamedly imposes centralisation of power on us! It may

be hidden behind the mask of unitary state but people of Matabeleland

have seen it.

Why are Shona supremacists so eager to prescribe and impose their

policies and ideologies on us?

We are not interested in your unitary state. If you find it OK keep it

to yourself. To hell with undefined devolution of power which is

meaningless to us., if you like it, implement it in your country

Zimbabwe.

You pretend as if you know our history better than us, defining and

redefining us. Here is public exhibition of intellectual poverty,

double standards, tribalism and Shona superiority complex.

.

The Shona supremacist tell us that Shona people are the indigenous

people of Zimbabwe. What Hogwash! The Shona people came from the

Great Lakes. Their ancestors were chased away from countries now known

as Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo DRC. The reason being

witchcraft and theft. Yes you heard me well. WITCHCRAFT! and THEFT !

It is a humiliating piece of history that is why you will never find

it in the books of history in Zimbabwe.

Another repeated lie is the Mbuya Nehanda- Sekuru Kaguvi myth. We are

told that Mbuya Nehanda fought colonialism during her life time and

even from the grave, her spirit led ZANLA forces to bring about

Zimbabwe independence. The tree from which she was hanged is buried

at the heroes acre.

But the question is, if she fought colonialism, which organisation

did she belong to or lead? Which army, warriors and kind of weapons

did she use? Where were the Shona men when the struggle was led by a

woman? Which recorded battles did she fight in? eg in Matabeleland

we have First Matebele war of 1893 and Second Matabele war of 1896

etc.Thee is no historical record of a war fought led by a shona woman.

Some of us who know the truth cannot be deceived , we cannot fall for

Shona supremacist lies. Mbuya Nehanda was hanged for infecting BSA Co

soldiers with a sexually transmitted disease (STD). Unfortunately

because there was no penicilin in time some of the white soldiers died

and thus she deserved to die as well and thus was hanged.

Sekuru Kaguvi is revered as the second Shona hero, second only to

Mbuya Nehanda. God help us! Save us from Shona supremacist lies. In

his life time the man never knew how the battle field looked like.

Unless if someone believes that witch craft, which he was apparently

hanged for, is an act of heroism. The man was hanged for theft and

witch craft under the Suppression of Witch Craft Act.

Surprise, surprise! There is only one good thing about Shona

supremacists. They can create a falsehood now and spread it as if it

were gospel truth only to correct it later. It does not matter how

long it takes.

One manufactured lie was Joice Mujuru’s liberation war history. It is

the shona supremacists who told us in the 1980s that Joice Mujuru

downed a helicopter during Zimbabwe war of liberation. It is them

again who came back after more than 35 years to correct the lie. This

time we were told that Joice Mujuru never shot any helicopter or

anything. She was reputed for sleeping around with ZANLA commanders,

a statement she never disputed.

Do you think we are lying? Please read the following: “this nonsense

that (Dr Mujuru) brought down a helicopter, I don’t know where people

got that from. It was Chipembere who did that, and unfortunately he

was a casualty of that battle,” claimed Rutanhire. He added: “This

woman (Mujuru), contributed to the deaths of many people because she

loved men too much.”

He said, after the battle, it was decided that Mujuru must join the

war and was carried to Zambia “on a stretcher..; because apart from

being lazy, some comrades felt she was a commander’s lover and was

supposed to be taken care of”. That was Rutanhire, Joice Mujuru’s war

time commander dismissing with contempt it deserves, the invented

Mujuru war time history just as we also dismiss with contempt the

heroes status given to Nehanda who was hanged for infecting white

pioneer soldiers with STI causing death of some white soldiers then.

Do not be surprised to see Shona supremacist coming back again to

correct the Mbuya Nehanda- Sekuru Kaguvi falsehood soon or later in

future. They have told all who care to know that Robert Mugabe is not

a war time hero as he spent his time in Mozambique having sex with

numerous women.Even after taking power as Prime Minister, he had a

long list of women, including married women that he was sleeping

with. At time they claimed that he was castrated by the white

Rhodesian prison guards yet it is known that he suffered many

numerous sexually transmitted infections that eventually affected his

reproductive system.

The 21s century, which is the information generation, has proved to be

hell on earth for Matabeleland oppressors. Their lies have come down

crumbling. The false state called Zimbabwe which is founded on lies,

tribalism and Shona supremacism is falling apart to give birth to The

Republic of Matabeleland.

The end of an ox is beef, and the end of a lie is grief, goes the

African proverb. Shona supremacist lies end here. The falsehood called

Zimbabwe ends here.

Matabeleland hoyee!

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Siyaphambili

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs.