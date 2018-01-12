Mnangagwa Pounces On Grace Mugabe

By Langton Ncube|Zanu PF is reportedly instituting a forensic audit into all projects which the former first lady Grace Mugabe was engaged in during her tenure as the party’s Women’s Affairs boss.

The party’s Women wing wants Grace to  account  for party funds that she received on behalf of Zanu PF from numerous donors.

“Grace had introduced various multi-million dollar projects whose value cannot be ascertained because of poor corporate governance issues. Millions of dollars were sunk into projects that are not viable leaving room for financial abuses,”Khuluma Afrika reports.

“ No-one was allowed to question how the funds were being used,”.

“The good wishers were donating to Zanu PF but she made sure that all the money was received and kept by herself. The women’s league secretary for finance was reduced to a spectator as she had no role to play in deciding how the funds were to be used,” the publication further stated.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is already investigating how Grace Mugabe received her PhD from the University of Zimbabwe in 2014 after lecturers at the institution disowned the degree.

The anti-graft body has also said that Grace can be arrested because the immunity that was granted to her husband former president Robert Mugabe does not extend to her and the rest of the family.

Grace is also being investigated by ZACC for corruption-related crimes.

  • Wife of a heroe

    Pakaipa machewe

  • silungisn

    The money that was suppose to be paid to Government Welfare organisations,BEAN,Health Institutions ,to buy ARVs Tablets,to pay for Warveterans Children’s School Fees….and many other Grant Aided Institutions by Government…During Mrs Grace Mugabe’s tenure in Women’s League Office all these Organisations did not receive a single Cent Granted to them…we know as people that Mrs Grace Mugabe was people’s money…Mrs Grace Mugabe must be Arrested….

  • Fairer

    ZACC should do its work without fear,favour or discrimination in terms on suspect’s political affiliation,perhaps this might reduce the level of corruption in our motherland.

  • Pakaipa

    I hate people who say to Grace she is Mrs Mugabe. She is a beach , a small house haikona kusvibisa former President vedu mhani . We love him . Dokora ane small house wani. Is that Mrs Dokora!. Even Chombo we know ane small house. Na Undengenge kwozoti Janatani Moyo nakatsutsukuviri

  • worried_zimbo

    arrest that person

  • Muhard

    Dzasukwa forgot to sign the page that protected his wife lol. It was on one of the papers he was shuffling around on tv during his last public speach lol. This family used the country like an atm, how sad.

  • Madzibaba

    Simbi pamunhu, ZACC nhasi i Friday, saka mukambomutora wozobuda hake on Monday, anobva ataura dzese nyaya including ma diamonds

  • nyamhangambiri

    Do everything possible to un earth Grace “stop it” corruption. Start with the PHD degree, if found guilty she must not be spared from jail.

  • Boorangoma

    ZAAC is a useless entity. I want to know why all the parastatals collapsed from NRZ, ZESA, ZINWA, Mines and NETONE. We know who was running the show and why no investigations are taking place. Women’s league is not a government entity.