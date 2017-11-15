MNANGAGWA POWER DEAL: UK MEP Van Ordern Speaks

Staff Reporter | UK Conservatives MEP Geoffrey Van Orden has spoken on the unfolding developments in Zimbabwe.

Van Orden spoke to ZimEye as the situation in the Zimbabwe continues to be uncertain with speculation that a package deal is being negotiated by the Emmerson Mnangagwa group that will usher in a “military assisted’ transition to fresh elections.

“We are watching the situation in Harare very closely at the moment, of-cause we are hoping that at last this could be a breakthrough for democratic change.”

The deputy leader of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group, however, says “But I am concerned that the forces that are seizing power seem to be lethal, but we live in hope, let us pray for a good outcome.”