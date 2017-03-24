Mnangagwa: PRAY FOR PRESIDENT MUGABE

MNANGAGWA: PRAY FOR BOB Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, March 23, 2017

Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa has asked vapositori members to fervently pray for President Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa said Mugabe will rule Zimbabwe until he dies.

Speaking in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province, at Pamene Farm, owned by the leader of the Johanne Marange apostolic faith sect, Mnangagwa said the 93 year-old Zimbabwean leader’s rule will only end when God decides to take him.

He said some opposition parties will always talk about unseating the president while Mr. Mugabe is enjoying the seat of power.

This is not the first time the vice president has made such remarks as he was once quoted as saying the same thing in Chiredzi, Masvingo Province, during election campaigns.

Mnangagwa is allegedly leading a Zanu PF faction known as Team Lacoste, which wants him to succeed Mr. Mugabe. The other faction, Generation 40, is said to be led by First Lady Grace Mugabe. They have both denied leading any party factions. – VOA/Additional reporting.