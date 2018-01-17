Mnangagwa Promises 100% Democracy

By Staff Reporter| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has spoken promising assuring Zimbabweans and the world at large that the nation shall pursue democracy.

He wrote Wednesday afternoon following his meeting with Mozambique’s President Nyusi.

“During my meeting with President #Nyusi,I took the opportunity to assure all Zimbabweans and our friends around the world of my unwavering commitment to#democracy,” he wrote.

