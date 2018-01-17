Mnangagwa Promises 100% Democracy

6

By Staff Reporter| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has spoken promising assuring Zimbabweans and the world at large that the nation shall pursue democracy.

He wrote Wednesday afternoon following his meeting with Mozambique’s President Nyusi.

“During my meeting with President #Nyusi,I took the opportunity to assure all Zimbabweans and our friends around the world of my unwavering commitment to#democracy,” he wrote.

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Follow in Nelson Mandela’s footsteps and be a doer not just a talker. We want to see results on the ground!!

  • schicco

    Please give him a chance; can’t you see he has already started his good deeds by bribing chiefs with 52 brand new cars. This is the democracy he is talking about. He is walking the talk like Mugabe.

  • Democracy

    While i appreciate the effort , sentiments and the will, i would like to point out that democracy is a process and its achieved over time and there will never be 100% democracy. In Africa we have countries like Botswana who in my view has what we can call advance democracy but not 100%. Democracy is found on the ground and not with words. ZANU PF, Zimbabwe at large have a long way to go in terms of attaining and practising democracy.

  • Jukwa

    Promise the devils and the devil-worshipers EVERYTHING, Ngwena!

    And please, add in a bit of Crocodile tears to demonstrate your sincerity. lol

  • Jukwa

    Yes, follow Mandela’s footstep and ensure that Africans continue being renters of their own African Ancestral Lands, or be restricted to concentration camps (Soweto) and bantustans by invading & racist foreign THIEVES from distant lands. lol

    At least Nkomo’s dissidents wanted to erase the wicked white invaders from African Ancestral Lands.
    You on the other hand want to promote the foreign and idiotic ideology of the wicked white invaders, whom Nkomo’s dissidents wanted to remove.

    That makes you a representative of the FAKE mthwakazi of the mind. lol

  • chikotikoti

    Yes but talking about it openly and directly to the population(on twitter) is a very big step!