Mnangagwa Reads Riot Act To University Lecturers

By Langton Ncube|President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned male university lecturers against abusing female students.

Mnangagwa gave this stern warning on Tuesday during his inaugural meeting with university Vice-Chancellors and Principals of Tertiary Institutions at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The President said real men do not prowl the corridors of tertiary institutions taking advantage of helpless students.

He warned that lecturers who go against this code, and take advantage of vulnerable students would be brought to book.

He also urged the students to report cases of abuse and corruption without fear of victimization.

The president went on to state that he was going to meet with students from the country’s institutions in order to look into their welfare.

Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all state universities also revealed that the government was concerned by the high levels of moral decadence at universities and tertiary institutions.

He urged the universities to produce graduates with skills which are required by the local industry. He said that the institutions must ensure that the knowledge gained by students is used for development.

Mnangagwa added that the institutions should not boast about the high literacy rates or the number of graduates produced. Instead, the institutions should boast of the number of products produced at their institutions.