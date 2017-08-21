The below video of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was created by a mock artist portraying how the VP has been allegedly been rejected by the ancestors. It carries the VP’s own statement, “Midzimu yako yakurasha!” following his health struggles last week.
Mnangagwa Rejected By Ancestors | MOCK VIDEO
