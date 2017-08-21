Mnangagwa Rejected By Ancestors | MOCK VIDEO

The below video of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was created by a mock artist portraying how the VP has been allegedly been rejected by the ancestors. It carries the VP’s own statement, “Midzimu yako yakurasha!” following his health struggles last week.
