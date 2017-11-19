Mnangagwa Replaces Mugabe | BREAKING NEWS

MUGABE FIRED, MNANGAGWA INSTALLED PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA NEXT T… MUGABE FIRED, MNANGAGWA INSTALLED PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA NEXT TO GO Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, November 19, 2017

Ray Nkosi | The ruling Zanu PF party has fired Robert Mugabe and replaced him with former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mnangagwa is now Zanu PF’s First secretary and party President, as the process to remove Mugabe from government constinues.

Mnangagwa who had fled into exile after much persecution at the hands of the Mugabes is back in the country and is expected to address Zanu PF shortly as its new leader.

Thousands of Zimbabweans took tp the streets yesterday demanding Mugabe resigns as President of the country. More to follow….