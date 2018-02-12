Mnangagwa Resumes Regional Offensive Diplomatic Tours  

By Langaton Ncube|President Mnangagwa has resumed his regional offensive diplomatic visits with on Monday leaving for Gaborone, Botswana.

According to the state media President Mnangagwa’s Botswana visit was expected to enhance bilateral and economic ties between the two countries.

The President was going to join about a dozen of his Cabinet ministers who were part of an advance party that arrived in Botswana on Sunday.

Relations between the two countries were frosty in the last decade after the much publicised fallout between former President Robert Mugabe and Botswana’s President Seretse Khama Ian Khama, who threw brickbats at each other on a number of occasions.