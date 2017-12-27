Mnangagwa Reverses Chiri’s Mugabe Marching Orders

By Langton Ncube| The President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration has reappointed Mildred Chiri has as the Auditor-General.

Chiri gets her old post back after she was fired in July, reportedly by Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa during the former President Robert Mugabe era.

However, Parliament overwhelmingly rejected the appointment of former Industrial Development Corporation boss Mike Ndudzo as her replacement.

Chiri has routinely exposed graft, profligacy and mismanagement of resources by public officials. She was given a new six-year contract in 2013.

According to the new Constitution, a person can only serve as Auditor General for two terms of six years each and Chiri was appointed in 2013.

Before that Chiri served as Comptroller and Auditor-General after being appointed on February 24, 2004.

“On January 9, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning is due to ask the House to approve the reappointment of former Auditor-General Mrs Chiri to the post — an appointment that, given Mrs Chiri’s sterling reputation, will reassure stakeholders and potential investors in Zimbabwe’s new market economy,” a legal watchdog Veritas said Wednesday.

The Senate’s approval is also required, as the appointment must be made by the President with the approval of both Houses of Parliament (Constitution, section 310).

The proposed appointment is ‘for a further term in office effective from February 25, 2017’ — the backdating calls for an explanation from the Minister when he addresses the House on January 9.