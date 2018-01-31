Mnangagwa Cancels Mugabe’s Land Grab Policy

7

By Langton Ncube|President Emmerson Mnangagwa has put a stop to Robert Mugabe’s chaotic land reform.

Mnangagwa has with immediate effect ordered government to issue 99 year leases to all white farmers.

99 year leases were a preserve of indigenous blacks who were resettled by government during and after the land redistribution programme the government embarked on at the turn of the millennium.

White farmers had been previously discriminated against as they had only been receiving 5-year leases while their black counterparts were getting 99-year leases.

Mnangagwa’s actions are the direct opposite of what was advocated for by his predecessor, former president Robert Mugabe.

In his last year as president, Mugabe even called for all land that was still owned by white farmers to be seized while at a Youth Interface Rally.

A letter from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Resettlement dated last week the 19th January 2018 and addressed to acting provincial resettlement officers which ZimEye.com reveals states (SEE THE FULL LETTER BELOW):” Please be informed that the Minister of Lands. Agriculture and Rural Resettlement has directed that all remaining white farmers be issued 99-year leases instead of the 5-year leases as per the previous arrangement.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Vangodza

    Who said we have only changed the driver? This is a new dispensation for sure

  • Artwell

    YES IT IS BUT DO YOU EXPECT THEM TO VOTE FOR ED NEVER. IT IS PART OF TRYING TO BUY VOTES. THIS IS A ZANU PF STRATEGY TO REMAIN IN POWER. TAKASVINUDZWA NECHIMUSANGANO ICHOCHO BECAUSE IT IS STIILL THE SAME TAXI. CHANGING A HAIRCUT DOES NOT CHANGE YOUR BRAINS OR HEAD.

  • Cde

    What stop , when the process is just as good as finished
    are you trying to use the word ‘reverse’

  • hanyanani

    what made u changing a haircut – ishanduko yauya mupfungwa. so change is there.

  • KudzaiKazonga

    THE FARMERS ARE FARMERS WHETHER THEY ARE BLACK OR WHITE.

  • chikotikoti

    Iwe Artwell wakasarira kumashure se machende enguruve–wake-up and smell the coffe!!

  • The optimist

    Both black and white farmers must get the leases.