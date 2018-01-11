Mnangagwa Rewards Charumbira With Hero Status For What? OPINION

Kerina Mujati | Magura Charumbira declared a Liberation Hero!! One has to understand that the Coup wais his entitlement to be declared as such.

Can someone remind me what this fella contributed to the good of our nation? He called for a 2nd Gukurahundi, threatened to beat up Mphoko if he officiated over Mbuya Rice Ben Mahofa burial at the Heroes Acre, he was the booing leader of Dr Amai in Bulawayo, terrorising Mthwakazi and G40 Youths in Matebeleland and around the country and his calling for citizens to participate in a Coup march to remove a democratically elected President Robert Mugabe by force from office with no regard to our Constitution as a Party and nation.

Does this entitle one to be rewarded as a Liberation Hero? I bet his greatest achievement according to the Desperadoes of the Coup Goverment was booing and calling for President Mugabe to be violently removed from office hence the post humously reward. Maybe that adage “wafa wanaka” is justifying such a reckless decision. What precedence is this Coup government setting for our Youthful generation? What an insult to Cde Midzi who was denied any recognition. What an insult to Cde Chinx how this Coup Government come up with such a decision.

An illegitimate Government trying so hard to please and careless of their decisions and the impact on the families of those given Liberation Hero recognition. If one can tell me one good deed this fella did for our nation and Party. We all now understand that the Coup is being classified as a Liberation struggle by the Coup masters how pathetic. They never fail to amaze and one wonder where indeed we heading as a Party and nation. What a joke, to me and many silent voices he was not a “cde” hence my reference of him as a “fella” he might as well not have been a fella but a real outlaw bandit.

Simply he was a Lacoste bootlicking thug Charumbira is a Liberation Hero sealing their reputation of violence. If you are one of those who made this injustice decision to reward Magura Charumbira Liberation Heroes status and you regard yourself a son or daughter of the City of Kings , Bulawayo I can only say hide your head in the sand and think what of Lookout Masuku? Ask yourself who are your true heroes not those forced upon you.

May the dear departed soul of the great son of the soil out of the City of Kings,Lookout Masuku continue to rest in eternal peace. May the dear soul of Cde Amos Midzi continue to rest in peace . Magura Charumbira is no hero, he was a rowdy and rogue element amongst our generation. Shame on you ED. We are living in end times … #cd3sistermwenewazvo#