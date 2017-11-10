Mnangagwa Rumoured Escaped To China

Staff Reporter | Faced with a CIO raid on his life, the former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa likely escaped South Africa for China as unconfirmed reports have claimed.

Mnangagwa fled into exile after reports emerged that he would soon be arrested. ZimEye could not immediately confirm if the VP is for a truth in China, though earlier confirmed reports indicate that General Constantino Chiwenga is in China on government business. The development comes as they were fickle attempts to link the former vice president to a so-called coup attempt.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Moyo, announced that the long arm of the law would soon catch up with Mnangagwa, as calls where made at a Zanu PF Solidarity March earlie that he be investigated for a plethora of criminal allegations. Ministers loyal to Mnangagwa still in the country also stand to be investigated for among other crimes, the abuse of Command agriculture funds. Dickson Mafios said, “Some of the ministers who worked with Mnangagwa under command agriculture must also be investigated.”

“In terms of the truth and justice, the law has a long arm which can reach, everyone, everywhere anytime.”