Mnangagwa Rushed To Hospital, Taken By Ambulance While Bob Addresses Rally | MORE DETAILS

ZimEye will shortly be going LIVE on the reports of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa being rushed to hospital in a suspected case of food poisoning. More details are trickling in.

Mnangagwa has reportedly been rushed to Mater Dei hospital in Bulawayo after suffering from an unknown ailment, with some claiming food poisoning.

Mnangagwa was attending the ruling party Zanu-PF youth rally in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province which was addressed by party leader President Robert Mugabe. Earlier pictures (above) show Mnangagwa and Mugabe opening an information centre.

It is reported that midway into Mugabe’s long winding speech bereft of the country’s economic crisis, Mnangagwa was seen being helped into a waiting ambulance. State security minister, Kembo Mohadi accompanied him.- Agencies

