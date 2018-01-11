MNANGAGWA SECRETS? – Jonathan Moyo Says ED & Chiwenga Went To Tsvangirai To Negotiate That Elections Be Held After 3 Years | BREAKING NEWS

By A Correspondent| Former Higher Education minister, professor Jonathan Moyo has spoken to the BBC on their Hard Talk program attacking President Emmmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Speaking from an undisclosed location, Prof Moyo claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa has attempted negotiating with MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, elections after 3 years.

He claimed that when the two visited Tsvangirai last week they made it appear is if sympathetic when in fact they were after negotiating a 3 year to election deal. “We know that when Mnangagwa and Chiwenga went to Tsvangirai’s house… they pretended that they were concerned about his health and so forth but we know that they wanted to postpone elections for at least 3 years…”

Other highlights from Jonathan Moyo’s BBC interview are that:

– in November last year, he as he claims, ran away not from a warrant of arrest but from a death warrant.

– When the devil offers you immunity you will be a fool to accept it.

– Mugabe was humiliated by the people who were saying they were protecting him and his legacy, he said.

– I was saved by angels; left the country legally.

– the coup, he claims, was “a political agenda.”

” they said they were targeting so called criminals around President Mugabe. But we now know that they were talking about political criminals. They have not come up with any crime that would rise to warrant the attention of Interpol.

” these are people in pursuit of a political agenda. They believe that we committed political crimes by supporting President Mugabe and not supporting them.”

” this is a very strange and unique definition of criminals and only applies to Zimbabwe…”

– On the night of the coup, he says I didn’t go to Mugabe residence I went to Kasukuwere’s house with my family and solders fired at the house for about 30 minutes then they left that’s when we left.

– Emmerson Mnangagwa and Gen Constantino Chiwenga went to Tsvangirai to negotiate that elections be held after 3 years.

– Prof Moyo also claimed Mnangagwa “can’t hold free and fair elections…”

– He was quizzed on him plotting against Mnangagwa and to this he replied saying, “no, Zimbabwe inspite of this coup… the fact of the matter is Zimbabwe has come of age… It is a country of laws, we have a new constitution and this is a new constitution that Zimbabweans made for themselves. And it has been broken and it has been broken via a coup… and if anyone out there thinks that Zimbabweans are going to embrace the coup, entrench these leaders, when they know a very worrying fact Zenab…right now, the cabinet of the Republic of Zimbabwe is led by the most feared people in the history of this country. They are feared because they are associated with every atrocity that has happened from Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, the people of Zimbabwe cannot be expected to embrace the most feared individuals.”

