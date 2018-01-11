MNANGAGWA SECRETS? – Jonathan Moyo Says ED & Chiwenga Went To Tsvangirai To Negotiate That Elections Be Held After 3 Years | BREAKING NEWS

23

By A Correspondent| Former Higher Education minister, professor Jonathan Moyo has spoken to the BBC on their Hard Talk program attacking President Emmmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Speaking from an undisclosed location, Prof Moyo claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa has attempted negotiating with MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, elections after 3 years.

He claimed that when the two visited Tsvangirai last week they made it appear is if sympathetic when in fact they were after negotiating a 3 year to election deal. “We know that when Mnangagwa and Chiwenga went to Tsvangirai’s house… they pretended that they were concerned about his health and so forth but we know that they wanted to postpone elections for at least 3 years…”

Other highlights from Jonathan Moyo’s BBC interview are that:

– in November last year, he as he claims, ran away not from a warrant of arrest but from a death warrant.

– When the devil offers you immunity you will be a fool to accept it.

– Mugabe was humiliated by the people who were saying they were protecting him and his legacy, he said.

– I was saved by angels; left the country legally.

– the coup, he claims, was “a political agenda.”

” they said they were targeting so called criminals around President Mugabe. But we now know that they were talking about political criminals. They have not come up with any crime that would rise to warrant the attention of Interpol.

” these are people in pursuit of a political agenda. They believe that we committed political crimes by supporting President Mugabe and not supporting them.”

” this is a very strange and unique definition of criminals and only applies to Zimbabwe…”

– On the night of the coup, he says I didn’t go to Mugabe residence I went to Kasukuwere’s house with my family and solders fired at the house for about 30 minutes then they left that’s when we left.

– Prof Moyo also claimed Mnangagwa “can’t hold free and fair elections…”

– He was quizzed on him plotting against Mnangagwa and to this he replied saying, “no, Zimbabwe inspite of this coup… the fact of the matter is Zimbabwe has come of age… It is a country of laws, we have a new constitution and this is a new constitution that Zimbabweans made for themselves. And it has been broken and it has been broken via a coup… and if anyone out there thinks that Zimbabweans are going to embrace the coup, entrench these leaders, when they know a very worrying fact Zenab…right now, the cabinet of the Republic of Zimbabwe is led by the most feared people in the history of this country. They are feared because they are associated with every atrocity that has happened from Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, the people of Zimbabwe cannot be expected to embrace the most feared individuals.”

– MORE TO FOLLOW…

  • hombre

    Kungovhukua vachingovhukura isu tichitonga chete

  • big

    Shut up!!!

  • Dumz

    Jonathan was there when Mnangagwa was negotiating with Tsvangirayi???

  • eliasha

    After watching this interview i was left with one thing in mind and that is ,among the promoted and trusted Generals now in charge of ZNA and former Zipra cadres, someone fed Jonathan Moyo with detailed details of the army takeover ,and Ed and his team will need to do an inward soul searching.
    The government is terribly exposed at the moment and every move is communicated to the deposed guys and there have all the information to the dot as it is happening.

  • Zano Marairanwa

    Nonsense but for Grace to go around the world buying up properties with State money? Go where you are quietly usati Nyangadze, We are in Favor or that Coup than Grace Mugabe’s government

  • silungisn

    Talk,Talk Jonso…you are experienced in Talking……Bark,Bark Jonso….you are experienced in Barking….what i say no smart person will listen to you …you are a KILLER Mr Jonathan Moyo….you crafted impressive Laws on Zimbabweans …POSA and AAIPA….so you utters rubbish world over….

  • tendai

    ED is a better devil compared to Jonathan and company era. these are sour grapes, at least we are enjoying some freedom we were not enjoying during the cabal era

  • Siver cat

    Jonathan anotozivawo kuti Murambitsvina yakaita kuvana veZimbabwe. Wainakirwa namarujata usingazivi kuti zvinopera. Nhasi munoonana kukunze kwenyika chete not in Zimbabwe kuita chihure chakadai

  • Wezhira Wezheve Wezhowezhowe

    Jonso must stop talking as if he represents Zimbabweans.Ngaanyarae zvake as no sane Zimbabwean will be sayed by whatever he is saying.Ngaahukure zvake vamwe vachingotonga vachingotonga.Huya kumusha uite rally ku Zim Grounds jonso if you think anyone supports you.Fill the ground,address people tione,otherwise shut up!!!!!!!

  • Free speech

    Kikiki lacoste is now lalost kumagumo kune nyaya

  • Mr. Ngungumbane

    During Murambatswina Jonathan had left Government mind you. He is not stupid to selectively state those facts. He knows he was not there. He left in early 2005 after the 2004 Tsholotsho debacle

  • Mr. Ngungumbane

    I am sorry because I dont usually try to correct people’s grammar but when you say “you crafted impressive Laws on Zimbabweans …POSA and AAIPA….so you utters rubbish world over….” what do you mean? Did you want to say “Repressive”? Because the word “Impressive” has a meaning that will make people read your comment with a different view.

  • Cde Maz

    Surely Jonso is now empty headed. Zimbabwe is much more enjoyable now that Mugabe is gone.Our roads are now free of corrupt officers unleashed by G40 to rob citizens of their hard earned money at every corner.no more road blocks every 10m thanks to ED. And Jonso must bring back the $400k he stole in the name of Robin Hood.Also remind him that Kenya still wants him for the $6m he stole from Ford foundation.

  • Mr. Ngungumbane

    @Eliasha, yes, I understand how people hate this Jonathan guy. We also tend to ignore his insights. The only problem is he does it to his own advantages. If you look at his presentation when he was nailing ED in the Politburo, he talked about the coup and he even guaranteed that it was imminent.

    Here he talked about the reason for the Tsvangirai visit. People will run to rubbish his critique. Ok, you are telling us that ED’s government is compromised without also looking at how it came to being. A government which just come in is susceptible to taking in people who don’t even like ED at all.

    People don’t like ED if my memory serves me well. Chiwenga is the only guy who stands with him. Remember the ice-cream incident, that’s where you draw ED’s friends.

    Constatinho only!! So, yes, that is why he hired soldiers in his government to sort of minimize that risk.

  • Mr. Ngungumbane

    It doesn’t matter. Dissemination of that information is vital. You do not need to be there. You need effective disseminates.

  • Mr. Ngungumbane

    I agree here.

  • JJ

    I think you are majoring on the minor. You heard what he wanted to say

  • TSM Season 7 –

    Mhata yako Johnso huya kuno utaure nyaya yako

  • TSM Season 7 –

    hes wezhira wakadii hako

  • TSM Season 7 –

    karege kakadero ka mur mur wena

  • BARAMANZA

    its cold out there.Uchafa nenzara

  • silungisn

    Oppressive Laws….no problem with that Prof: Ngungumbane ….errors happens anywhere…..

  • seriously human

    He represent most of the right thinking Zimbabweans, and your are represented by the few gun totting thugs who overthrew a constitutionally elected Gvt. I prefer a man with Jonso’s intellectual capacity than a suicidal and armed idiot in the mold of Chiwenga.