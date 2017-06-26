Mnangagwa Sees Fire, Command Agriculture Unmasked

Mutumwa Mawere | For all the “noise” that has accompanied the emergence of Command Agriculture, it could be ideal to dissect this fascinating scheme for public understanding. It is also imperative to highlight that it will benefit more stakeholders if knowledge about the scheme is shared and digested.

State Capture is a broad term that seems to have gained traction in South Africa but its true meaning defies logic for it must be self-evident that one can only capture something that exists. Does the state exist as a living let alone contracting party? The answer is NO.

What exists is a government that must act as a collective highway for all (and not for some special) actors. A government exists in its three collectively exhaustive branches that must not be compromised. It is a creation of man to serve man. It does not and should not belong to elected or appointed office bearers but to all. What is now being termed state capture in SA (meaning the privatization of the state by the executive branch of government) has a different description in Zimbabwe.

It is called Command Agriculture. It describes the nationalisation of public resources and outsourcing the functions of government to a private company. That private company will be tasked to procure and manage resources on behalf of government but must not answer to or consult with parliament.

The resources ostensibly provided by the private sector are backed by sovereign undertakings but the supply chain and implied pricing of inputs and services is left to the named private provider. The selection of that provider is not subjected to any competitive bidding. By the end of the day the loopholes point to open table violation of ethics. That’s corruption.