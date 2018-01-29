Mnangagwa Aide Gets “Lameck Fire!” At Funeral Over Gukurahundi

By Paul Nyathi | An estimated three thousands people from in and around Bulawayo on Sunday thronged the Bulawayo Central Brethren In Christ Church to bid their last farewell to prominent pastor, Reverend Reuben Mabhena.

One huge message which President Emerson Mnangagwa in particular needs to draw out of the burial is that Gukurahundi is only just beginning and not a bygone.

In a burial programme which began with a service on Saturday and continued to the main programme on Sunday, all speakers who addressed the mourners called on the government to immediately start finding a closure to the Gukurahundi atrocities of the eighties.

Resonating on the late Rev Mabhena’s life long message of truce and reconciliation with an emphasis of finding healing amongst the people, speakers at his burial described him as a charismatic man who championed national peace and reconciliation.

Rev Mabhena (68) died on Thursday morning at Mpilo Central Hospital after a long battle with cancer which saw him at one stage suffer a stroke while preaching which he never quite recovered from.

Speakers at the funeral service which was attended by the thousands of Bulawayo residents, included politicians from across the political divide, business community and sports personalities.

Veteran politician Johnson Mnkandla got the Gukurahundi ball rolling when he narrated how Mabhena at one time managed to hoodwink former President Robert Mugabe to speak publicly on the atrocities.

“Reverend Mabhena called me and sent me to invite Mugabe to attend a church service here. Initially, he said he would be here for 30 minutes but spent about three hours. It was here when former President Mugabe was asked to apologise and that is when he said Gukurahundi was a war and he described it as a moment of madness,” said Mnkandla.

Mkandla emphasised on Mabhena’s wish that the only way there could be closure to the 1980s disturbances was for Government to reach out to victims.

ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa said Rev Mabhena preached forgiveness and unity.

“He came to me in 1986 when I was still very bitter about Gukurahundi but he prayed for me and from that time I felt that at least I could forgive but I will not forget. My message particularly to the youths is that let’s continue with Rev Mabhena’s path of reaching out to everyone including politicians preaching unity,” said Dabengwa.

The dent of the day, was by Bulawayo Resident Minister Angelina Masuku who tried to downplay the Gukurahundi cries ordering people to stop talking about the issue and make it a bygone.

Masuku who attracted to herself the wrath of the people was trying to speak on the matter along the lines of her principal President Emerson Mnangagwa who also keeps on calling for Zimbabweans to forget about the issue.

She said: “Kumele sixole singabi silokhe sibambelele entweni zakudala, yizo izinto ezisibisela emuva . lami nginje ngabotshwa ngaya ejele kodwa sengaxola ngakutshiya emuva…(people must forgive and not hold on to the past. Let’s put this issue behind us. I was also incarcerated during that time but I have since put it behind me).

The Minister was heckled and forced to leave the podium before completing her speech.

Rev Mabhena was born in a family of 13 in Gwatemba, Filabusi in 1951.

He attended Mungwe Primary school and did his secondary education at Wanezi Mission.

In the early 1970s he pursued Theology at Mtshabezi Mission.

He was then appointed National Youth director of Brethren In Christ Church before moving to America for Theological Training.

In Dallas, America, Rev Mabhena studied Theology at two institutions, Christ for All Nations and Christwell Baptist Bible College and graduated with a BA in Theology.

Rev Mabhena returned home in the early 1980s and got married to his wife Ellinet Mhlophe in 1984.

He was a pastor at Bulawayo Central branch until his retirement in 2016.

He is survived by wife, Ellinet Mhlophe.