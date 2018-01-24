Mnangagwa Send Donald Trump Diplomacy Notes

Clement Moyo| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has refused to be drawn into a diplomatic war of words with foul-mouthed US President Donald Trump over the later’s reference to African countries as shithole.

Asked during an interview what he thought about Donald Trump’s statement, President Mnangagwa said the issue has been adequately addressed by regional bloc representative bodies the African Union and SADC.

” Am informed by my ministry of foreign affairs that AU made a statement representing us all. Also SADc made thier statement representing us all,” said President Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa said despite the unfortunate comment by the US President Donald Trump he was ready to engage Trump constructively and doesn’t believe the US president’s infamous utterances would affect the relationship between Zimbabweans and Americans.

“I believe that the people of Zimbabwe have no case against the American people nor the people of America have any case against the people of Zimbabwe. This is a question intentional relations.

“If president Trump came here today when am still around (Davos), I would be able to talk to him, I would be able to make request from him and say Mr President Zimbabwe is open for business. I know Americans like playing golf, come and build golf courses at Victoria Falls, bring American Airlines, build hotels and we will give you incentives to do those things, five year incentives,” said President Mnangagwa to an applause by the audience.