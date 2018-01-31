Mnangagwa Sets Gukurahundi Massacres Hearing Dates

By Langton Ncube|Government through the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) will begin public hearings.

In a statement on its Twitter handle, the NPRC said the engagements would start in Gwanda and Bindura.

“The NPRC kicks off provincial visits for stakeholder engagement on 9/2/18. Team A will be in Gwanda (Matabeleland South) and Team B will be in Bindura (Mashonaland Central).Venues and other details to be advised.

When contacted by The Herald, NPRC acting chairwoman Commissioner Lillian Chigwedere confirmed that they would be starting engagements but said more details would be made available at the end of this week.

“Yes, we will start engagements but we haven’t finalised anything. More details will be made available at the end of the week,” she said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa assigned Vice President Kembo Mohadi to be in charge of the Peace and Reconciliation portfolio and is on record saying that he will be will to appear before the NPRC over the Gukurahundi issue.