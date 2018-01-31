Mnangagwa Sets Gukurahundi Massacres Hearing Dates

By Langton Ncube|Government through the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) will begin public hearings.

In a statement on its Twitter handle, the NPRC said the engagements would start in Gwanda and Bindura.

“The NPRC kicks off provincial visits for stakeholder engagement on 9/2/18. Team A will be in Gwanda (Matabeleland South) and Team B will be in Bindura (Mashonaland Central).Venues and other details to be advised.

When contacted by The Herald, NPRC acting chairwoman Commissioner Lillian Chigwedere confirmed that they would be starting engagements but said more details would be made available at the end of this week.

“Yes, we will start engagements but we haven’t finalised anything. More details will be made available at the end of the week,” she said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa assigned Vice President Kembo Mohadi to be in charge of the Peace and Reconciliation portfolio and is on record saying that he will be will to appear before the NPRC over the Gukurahundi issue.

 

  • Mdala ka Dawu

    what a misleading headline! Was there Gukurahundi in Bindura?

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Perpetrators or those implicated appointing the Commission? Only in Zimbabwe. After his failed attempts to resist the Public Protectot Thuli Madonsela’s recommendations, Zuma was forced to allow Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to nominate Deputy Chief Justice Zondo to head the State Capture Commission because he is implicated. But of course this Zimbabwe – they always do things that the civilised world find astounding. Unbelievable!!

  • KudzaiKazonga

    YOU ARE IN SOUTH AFRICA NOT HERE. YOU LIVE ON THE STOLEN LAND MY BROTHER

  • KudzaiKazonga

    THE SHONAS WHO WERE TERRORISED MUST BE GIVEN PLATFORM TO PROVE THAT DABENGWA WAS ONE OF THE COMMANDERS OF DISSIDENTS UNER THEIR CHIEF IN COMMAND NKOMO JOSHUA.

  • bigdave

    WE ARE OUT TO FIND FACTS FROM ACROSS THE GLOBE.. NOT ONLY MATEBELAND.. EVEN I FROM MANICALAND HAVE MY 2 CENTS TO ADD TO THIS SAGA..

  • worried_zimbo

    i saw that very funny indeed,why Bindura?

  • John Austin

    Why only GUKURAHUNDI ?

    What about MURAMBATSVINA ?

    What about MAVOTAREPAPI ?

    What about FARM INVASIONS ?

    What about DETENTION WITHOUT TRIAL + FALSE ALLEGATIONS ?

    What about UNPAID ZIM GOVT PENSIONS ?

    I smell a HUGE cover-up in the making here, with the old JONGWE finger prints all over it !

  • THE TRUTH

    You dont seem to understand English. We are saying bring it on when the NPRC starts its work. Remember, these are legal platforms and processes that work on the basis of evidence, proof of witnesses, not ZANU PF propaganda that you grew up being fed with or the oral distortions of your Grand mother fairy tales of Mombe nevakadzi vedu. Mthwakazi is ready – we have the witnesses to Gugurahundi; we have the victims of Gugurahundi; we have the perpetrators Mnangagwa, Mugabe, Shiri, Sekeramayi, etc. So you also do your part with your claims. DANKIE!!