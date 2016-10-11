MNANGAGWA “SEX PICTURES”: VP Attacked by Political Enemies

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been attacked and as analysts said, “defamed” by Grace Mugabe followers in an alleged naked, sex picture leak.

Social networks were on Monday night abuzz with rumour stories of the so called “picture leak” as it was said the VP has been captured on camera in the unprintable and undated imagery which shows a VP Mnangagwa lookalike standing away from a lover in what appears like a resort lodge location.

The man is seen standing in a relaxed posture away from an alleged lover whose legs alone are viewable.

In a recent development the First Lady Grace Mugabe threatened to expose and kick out “somene” who she said has countless women across Zimbabwe. “You call me a prostitute but you yourself, how many wives do you have?,” she said and she continued warning, “I am the one who put you there I will kick you,” she said, in what echoed how when she in 2014 booted former Vice President Joice Mujuru, Grace also attacked Mujuru saying she spied in on her while the former VP was in a secret place with an alleged boyfriend.

At a close inspection, the so called “Mnangagwa images” however showed a level of degrading pixellation throwing suspicion on their legitimacy amid belief that they were most probably merely photoshopped.

Mnangagwa is tipped to replace president Robert Mugabe as soon as the 92 year old either “abdicates” or dies.