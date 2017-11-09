MNANGAGWA SHOOTS SELF IN THE HEAD: Ndataugwa Nezita Ini!

Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was last night expelled from ZANU PF says ZANU PF will not collapse because of anyone’s expulsion. Mnangagwa has practically shot himself in the head via a LIVE video of him shot less than 2 years ago in which he says: “in ZANU PF when you are expelled, and you are called by name, you are kicked out but your removal does not in any way affect the party. ZANU PF goes ahead normally as if you never existed.” This confession comes despite the man’s threats to his former Robert Mugabe last night in which he said he is returning to Zimbabwe to lead him (click here to read)…CONTINUE READING

Will he be able to reverse these words?

By Ndaba Nhuku| I wonder what Reason Wafawarova and others feels like when listening to the Boss, Mnangagwa.

Who would have thought that such an illustrious and overzelously loyaly cadre would run away from his party, country and fervent supporters when noone said he wants to arrest or kill him.

To all these supporters abandoned yet again, how do you feel when listening to the Boss who has since fled like a bird from a cage and issues meaningless statements from the comfort of alien worldclass hotels?